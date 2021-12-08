LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 58,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 399,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

LMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMDX)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

