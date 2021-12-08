LunchMoney Achieves Market Cap of $433,986.53 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $433,986.53 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.