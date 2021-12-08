LUXCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $577.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $191,197.24 and $577.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,107.84 or 0.99398117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00049730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00288597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.63 or 0.00433697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00180471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000984 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,647,142 coins and its circulating supply is 12,639,909 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

