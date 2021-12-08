LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $664.96

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €664.96 ($747.15) and traded as high as €691.40 ($776.85). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €690.10 ($775.39), with a volume of 410,554 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($882.02) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €734.00 ($824.72) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €717.25 ($805.90).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €675.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €664.96.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.