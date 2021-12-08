Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. 3,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

