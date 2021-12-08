Lympo Hits One Day Volume of $299,341.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $299,341.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

