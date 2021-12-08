Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.85

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 163991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

