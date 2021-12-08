Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 4,076 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 145,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

