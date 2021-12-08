MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $332,574.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $332,574.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00006889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

