Mainframe (MFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.20 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00220335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

