Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market capitalization of $8,275.33 and approximately $6,264.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainstream For The Underground is mftu.net

