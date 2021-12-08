Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$130.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:MEQ traded down C$2.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$117.50. 5,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.19.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

