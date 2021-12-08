Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$135.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Acumen Capital to C$135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE MEQ traded down C$2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.22. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$72.00 and a 12-month high of C$120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

