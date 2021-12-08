MakiSwap (MAKI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $316,657.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $316,657.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

