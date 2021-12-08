Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,769 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 106,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATRA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
