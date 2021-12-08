Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,769 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 106,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATRA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

