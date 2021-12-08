Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.83).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

