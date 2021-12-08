Manchester City Fan Token Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00020127 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and $5.62 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

