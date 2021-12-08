MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $16.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. MannKind reported sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,357 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MannKind by 199.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

