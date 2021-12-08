Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 6.8%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €46.60 ($52.36) and last traded at €46.50 ($52.25). Approximately 10,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.55 ($48.93).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64. The stock has a market cap of $360.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

