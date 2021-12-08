Maple (MPL) Market Cap Achieves $57.03 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $57.03 million and approximately $394,352.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for $19.53 or 0.00038705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,279 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

