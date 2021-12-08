Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.