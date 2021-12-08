Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.