Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.