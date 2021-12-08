MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.44 and a 200-day moving average of $435.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after buying an additional 369,685 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

