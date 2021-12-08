MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 3,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 450,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

