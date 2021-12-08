Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.82 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $59.82 million and $28.57 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.13 or 0.08720004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00082067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,900.47 or 1.00849554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

