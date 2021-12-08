Maro Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Maro has a market cap of $57.96 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,753,515 coins and its circulating supply is 499,728,359 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

