Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.24 per share for the year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 965,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,691 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

