Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy Sells 3,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MASI stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.14. 6,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.54. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

