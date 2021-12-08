Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy Sells 3,000 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MASI stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.14. 6,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.54. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.