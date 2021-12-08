Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 49,458 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIT. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

