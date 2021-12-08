MASQ Market Cap Tops $6.97 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $397,461.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00058121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.93 or 0.08658831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00061915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.85 or 1.00300357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.