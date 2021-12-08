Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $52,833.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,388.20 or 0.08796596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00080630 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00098212 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

