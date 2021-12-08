Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $59,662.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.95 or 0.08737398 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00082487 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00099246 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

