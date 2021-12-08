Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $339.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $333.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

