Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lifted by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.45. The stock has a market cap of $333.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

