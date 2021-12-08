Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

NYSE MA opened at $339.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

