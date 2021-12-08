Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $334.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.