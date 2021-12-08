MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Shares of MCFT opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

