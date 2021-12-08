MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

