MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 29576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAV Beauty Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$49.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.