MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $934,485.00 and approximately $129,145.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,194.78 or 0.99092121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00289550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.30 or 0.00434907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00180597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000980 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

