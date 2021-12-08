Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Shares Up 2.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$36.61. 69,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 147,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.74.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.78.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

