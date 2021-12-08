Maxcoin (MAX) Price Down 38.5% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $366,343.59 and approximately $223.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,353.82 or 0.99190128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00292048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00434735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00181158 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.