Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34,849.84

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $34,849.84 and approximately $18.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mchain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 76,605,375 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

