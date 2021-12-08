MDA (TSE:MDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.17

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.32, with a volume of 32095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get MDA alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.37.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.