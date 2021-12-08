Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.39. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 38,918 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$255.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.08.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 246.32%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.