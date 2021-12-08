Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 8%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.04 ($3.41) and last traded at €2.91 ($3.27). Approximately 12,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.70 ($3.03).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

