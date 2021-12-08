Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $309.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.40 million. Medpace posted sales of $259.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $213.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,657. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

