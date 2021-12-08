Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $83,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

