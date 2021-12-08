megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Cap of $176,935.84

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $176,935.84 and $7,701.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

