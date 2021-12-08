Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $200,723.04 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00325405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,765,761 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

